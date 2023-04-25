Parallel Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

