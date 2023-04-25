Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $5.60 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

