Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 677 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $95.44 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $257.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.