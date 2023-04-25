Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 902 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $243.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.