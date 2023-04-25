Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) is Roubaix Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,490 shares during the period. Park Aerospace comprises approximately 5.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Park Aerospace worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 542.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Price Performance

PKE stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.52 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Park Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.