Park National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Park National has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Park National has a dividend payout ratio of 56.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park National to earn $7.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

Park National stock opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. Park National has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $151.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park National will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Park National by 73.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Park National by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Park National by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

