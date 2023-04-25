Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $30,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $85.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

