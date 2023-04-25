Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 144.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,098 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

