Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,589 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

