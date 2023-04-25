Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $72.23 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $414.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.