Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $72.23 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV opened at $414.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
