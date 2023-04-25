Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,138 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

