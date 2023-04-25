Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.21.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

