Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 10,097 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after buying an additional 561,167 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

