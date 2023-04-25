Passaic Partners LLC Sells 262,741 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Passaic Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,741 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 26.1% of Passaic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Passaic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $124,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.