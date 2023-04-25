Pathward Financial (CASH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Pathward Financial to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Pathward Financial has set its FY23 guidance at $5.40-5.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.40-$5.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pathward Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 850 shares of company stock worth $37,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

