Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 22,517 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

