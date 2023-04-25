Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 67,018 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

