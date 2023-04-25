Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.56 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $473.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 295.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile



ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

