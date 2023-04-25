Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.56 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Price Performance
Shares of NOW stock opened at $473.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $448.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 295.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow
In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
