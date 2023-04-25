Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $26.92 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,924,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.9% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $203.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $218.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

