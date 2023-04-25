Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,886 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Boeing accounts for 1.1% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing stock opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.12 and a 200-day moving average of $190.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

