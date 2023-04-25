Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,096 shares of company stock worth $36,208,715. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $300.46 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $304.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

