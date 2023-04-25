Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

