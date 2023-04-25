Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

TSE PZA opened at C$13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$338.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.56. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$11.53 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.