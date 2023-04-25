Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
TSE PZA opened at C$13.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$338.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.56. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$11.53 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
