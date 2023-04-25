POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.69

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 15262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
POET Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.81.
POET Technologies Company Profile
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
See Also
