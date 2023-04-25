POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Down 5.7%

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.63 and last traded at $70.89. Approximately 69,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 272,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PKX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
POSCO Stock Down 6.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On POSCO
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 412.6% during the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
POSCO Company Profile
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POSCO (PKX)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.