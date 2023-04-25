POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Down 5.7%

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.63 and last traded at $70.89. Approximately 69,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 272,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

PKX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.18.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.19 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 412.6% during the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

