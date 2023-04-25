Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

