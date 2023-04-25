Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:SQFTP opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.
About Presidio Property Trust
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Presidio Property Trust (SQFTP)
- Seagate Technology Stock Shows the Glass May Still Be Half Full
- Coca Cola’s Profit Machine Remains Unstoppable
- 3 Volatile Mid-Caps to Trade This Earnings Season
- Why Legend Biotech Stock Is Having Its Best Month Yet
- Quantum Computing: 2 Companies on the Cutting Edge
Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.