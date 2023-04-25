Pro Reit (PRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Pro Reit Stock Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$25.07 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Pro Reit in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

