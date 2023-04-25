ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.29

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 327888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth about $84,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 33.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,596 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 35.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,977,000 after purchasing an additional 306,933 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 156,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of ProFrac by 46.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 962,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 307,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.