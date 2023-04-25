PROG (NYSE:PRG) Trading Up 2.5%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.58. Approximately 174,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 482,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PROG by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PROG by 68.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROG by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PROG by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PROG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

