ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 2.3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.60. 6,624,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 28,251,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,038,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at about $24,087,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 568,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter worth approximately $12,091,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

