Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Provident Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

PROV stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.48.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Articles

