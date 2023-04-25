Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Up 0.2 %
PROV stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $96.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.48.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
