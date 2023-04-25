Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Public Storage stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.37. The company had a trading volume of 228,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,470. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $403.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

