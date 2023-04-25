Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.99 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $116.19 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00341377 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.45089022 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,193,230.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

