Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.86 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Parkland Stock Down 0.0 %

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.

Parkland stock opened at C$31.35 on Tuesday. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 70.83%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

