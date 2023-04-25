Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.93 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other research firms have also commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

NYSE WTS opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.59. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

