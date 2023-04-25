Quantstamp (QSP) 1-Day Volume Tops $167,597.33

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $10.46 million and $167,597.33 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00341070 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.