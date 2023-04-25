Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Shares Up 13.8%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) was up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 818,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 201,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QUIS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Up 13.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$182.53 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.