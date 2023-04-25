Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RRC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,092. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

