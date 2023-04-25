Rarible Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $243,542.89 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Rarible has a market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $243,542.89 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00005373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

