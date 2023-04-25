Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079 ($25.96).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAT. Investec cut Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($27.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,720 ($21.48) to GBX 2,000 ($24.98) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.23) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Rathbones Group stock opened at GBX 1,900.20 ($23.73) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,984.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,995.21. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,317.31, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.63. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,243.90%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

