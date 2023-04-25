Raymond James Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $48.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.67.
Marathon Oil Price Performance
Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39.
Marathon Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
