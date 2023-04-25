Raymond James Comments on FirstService Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.34 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 3.23%.

FirstService Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

FSV stock opened at C$197.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$145.76 and a 52-week high of C$198.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$178.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 1.00.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 22,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.00, for a total transaction of C$4,224,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.00, for a total value of C$191,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.00, for a total value of C$4,224,000.00. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

