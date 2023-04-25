Raymond James Cuts Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target to $58.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $75.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Banner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banner by 1.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 2.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

