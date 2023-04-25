Raymond James Lowers Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$9.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.19. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.19 and a 1-year high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.