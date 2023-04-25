Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.05 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,140,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

