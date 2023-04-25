Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ: OMEX):
- 4/21/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ OMEX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 19,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Odyssey Marine Exploration
In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.