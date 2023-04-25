Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ: OMEX):

4/21/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

3/12/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Odyssey Marine Exploration is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OMEX traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. 19,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Odyssey Marine Exploration

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Odyssey Marine Exploration

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter valued at $1,668,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

