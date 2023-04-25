Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires 584 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Artesian Resources worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,980. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $538.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.16.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

