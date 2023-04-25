Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,775 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.50. 3,150,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,728. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $109.42.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

