Redmond Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,288,000 after buying an additional 352,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.2 %

LSXMA stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,625. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

