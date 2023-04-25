Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. 3,369,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,735,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.